Bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, 5 killed, several hurt

TEHRI (Uttarakhand):

Five people died and over 20 passengers were injured after a bus fell nearly 70 metres into a gorge near the Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal area under Narendra Nagar in Tehri district on Monday.

According to sources, the bus was carrying 28 passengers from different states skidded off the road and fell into a 70-meter-deep gorge, resulting in the tragic loss of lives.

Following the accident, the district control board informed the State Disaster Control Force (SDRF), which dispatched five teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony and the SDRF Corps Headquarters to start the rescue operation. Apart from the five victims, who died on the spot, the SDRF teams have till now rescued all the other passengers and sent them to the nearby hospital. All the injured are presently under treatment.

AIIMS Rishikesh PRO, Sandeep Kumar, said that multiple victims of the Tehri bus accident were brought to the hospital with serious injuries, while five passengers were declared dead on arrival. “Some people have suffered internal injuries, while some have head injuries. Five people were brought here dead,” he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has condoled the deaths of five people and wished for the speedy recovery of the 13 people who were injured.