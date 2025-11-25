Ayodhya all set for Ram Temple ‘Dhwajarohan’

Prime Minister Modi to crown the Ram Temple with the ‘Dharma Dhwaja’

Ayodhya

Ayodhya, the historic city of Uttar Pradesh which is revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama, is all set for the grand ‘Dharam Dhwaj’ ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya and will hoist the saffron flag on the top of the Ram Temple, marking the completion of the temple. He will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Thousands of people from various corners across the country are flocking in large numbers to witness the gala event.

In the run-up to the grand flag-hoisting ceremony, Ayodhya is being transformed with extensive floral décor. Nearly 100 tonnes of flowers have been used to adorn the temple complex and its surroundings, creating a vibrant setting for the sacred ceremony.

PM to hoist flag at 12 noon

The Prime Minister will hoist the flag at 12 pm today. Prior to that, Modi will visit the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari, at 10 am. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir. An hour later, the PM will visit the Mata Annapurna Mandir and offer prayers at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah. He will also offer his prayers to the idol of Lord Rama, and after all this, he will hoist the triangular flag atop the Ram Temple.

“On November 25, 2025, the name of Shri Ayodhya Dham will once again be inscribed in golden letters on the pages of history,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared the message on the Uttar Pradesh government’s official website.