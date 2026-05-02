Josh Inglis joins Lucknow for season rescue

NEW DELHI

The Lucknow Super Giants have received a much-needed boost with the arrival of Australian star Josh Inglis for the remainder of IPL 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter has officially joined the squad in India and begun training ahead of the high-stakes clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Inglis’ participation was previously uncertain due to personal commitments, including his wedding in Western Australia last month. Despite these delays, Lucknow showed immense faith in the 31-year-old, securing his services for Rs 8.6 crore during the auction. His arrival comes at a critical moment for the franchise, which currently sits near the bottom of the table with only two wins from eight matches.

Known for his aggressive “Down Under” batting style, Inglis is expected to stabilize a top order that has struggled for consistency. His track record is impressive, last season he maintained a strike rate of over 160 and proved he could handle elite pace, including that of Jasprit Bumrah. Fans are eager to see if he can repeat that success when he faces Mumbai’s formidable bowling attack.

With the race for the playoffs tightening, Lucknow’s management hopes Inglis can provide the spark needed to turn their season around. Following the Mumbai game, the team faces a grueling schedule against Bengaluru and Chennai. For a side desperate for momentum, the addition of a world-class finisher like Inglis might be the final piece of the puzzle to keep their championship dreams alive.