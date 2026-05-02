Nissanka find his groove in record chase

NEW DELHI

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes opener Pathum Nissanka has finally found his rhythm after a match-winning performance against the Rajasthan Royals. Following a brief stint on the sidelines due to poor form, the Sri Lankan star returned to the lineup, smashing a vital 62 runs to help the Delhi Capitals hunt down a massive target of 226.

Kaif noted that this innings was a major turning point for Nissanka, who had struggled to convert his early starts into big scores earlier in the season. Facing one of the league’s most feared bowling attacks, Nissanka showed no fear as he took on the likes of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. His aggressive approach during the powerplay ensured that Delhi never felt the pressure of the daunting run rate, setting a record-breaking pace from the first ball.

The commentator also praised Delhi’s smart tactics, particularly the decision to send in Nitish Rana during the middle overs. Rana, known for his dominance against spin, lived up to his reputation by attacking Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi immediately. “His quickfire 33 shifted the momentum,” Kaif said, highlighting how Rana’s confidence from previous games helped Delhi control the game’s most difficult phase.

Supported by a solid 75 from captain KL Rahul and a cool finish from Tristan Stubbs, Delhi completed their highest-ever successful run-chase with five balls to spare. For Kaif, this victory wasn’t just about the points, it was about the individual confidence gained by players like Nissanka, who are now peaking at just the right time.