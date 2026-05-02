Jamieson penalized for fiery send-off to teenager

JAIPUR

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been officially warned and handed a demerit point following an aggressive celebration during the clash against the Rajasthan Royals. The IPL governing body confirmed the penalty after Jamieson breached the tournament’s Code of Conduct during a high-stakes match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The incident occurred early in the game after Jamieson dismissed 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batter had started the over confidently, hitting the New Zealand pacer for a boundary on the very first ball. However, Jamieson roared back, bowling Sooryavanshi on the next delivery. In the heat of the moment, the veteran bowler celebrated by clapping aggressively near the teenager and giving him a “fiery” send-off as he left the pitch.

League officials determined that Jamieson’s actions were provocative and fell under Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which prohibits gestures that disparage or bait opponents. While the intense rivalry between the two teams led to high emotions, many fans on social media criticized the 31-year-old Jamieson for his “over-the-top” reaction toward a player less than half his age.

Jamieson admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction from Match Referee Rajeev Seth. Despite the disciplinary setback, Delhi had plenty to celebrate on the field. Led by KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, the team successfully chased down 226 runs, the highest successful run-chase in the franchise’s history to secure a thrilling victory with five balls to spare.