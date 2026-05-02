Rajasthan Royals blame bowling for tough defeat

JAIPUR

Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour admitted that a failure to execute bowling plans was the primary reason for their seven-wicket loss to the Delhi Capitals. Despite posting a massive total of 225 runs, the Royals’ defense crumbled under a record-breaking chase by the visitors at the Jaipur stadium.

Rathour expressed confidence that 226 runs should have been enough to win on that surface. However, he pointed to a scoreless and expensive powerplay as the turning point. “We gave away lots of runs and didn’t pick up any wickets early on,” Rathour explained during the post-match press conference. He noted that even in the later stages of the game, the bowlers struggled to stick to their strategies against a firing Delhi lineup.

On the bright side, the coach praised the resilience of his middle order. After openers fell early for the first time this season, captain Riyan Parag stepped up with a brilliant 90, supported by Dhruv Jurel and a late-inning explosion from Donovan Ferreira. Rathour noted that this performance proves the team isn’t reliant on just one or two stars. He also confirmed that Parag is “absolutely fine” after suffering minor cramps during the match.

Regarding 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s early exit, Rathour remained supportive, stating that the youngster shouldn’t be expected to score every time. As Rajasthan looks to bounce back, the focus now shifts entirely to fixing their defensive flaws and ensuring their bowlers can protect the big totals their batters are producing.