Mumbai management must answer for team struggles

NEW DELHI

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has called for major accountability at the top of the Mumbai Indians organization following their latest defeat. The five-time champions suffered a stinging six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, even after posting a massive 243 runs. The defeat leaves Mumbai near the bottom of the table with a dismal record of only two wins from eight games.

Doull argues that the franchise’s problems run deeper than poor bowling or batting. He pointed specifically to the controversial leadership change that saw Hardik Pandya replace Rohit Sharma as captain. Comparing the team to a pride of lions, Doull suggested that Pandya, once a “cub” in the squad, returned to fight the “king” for control, a move that has disrupted the team’s chemistry.

The dressing room, according to Doull, is now a difficult environment “full of alphas.” With four senior players who have captained their respective national teams, Doull believes authority has been weakened. He noted that when results fail, players naturally begin to wonder if they could do a better job than the person in charge.

This is not a one-year slump, Mumbai has struggled for three seasons, including finishing last in 2024. Doull insists that the owners and managers must take responsibility for these structural declines.