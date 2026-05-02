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Mitchell Starc shines in successful IPL return

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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NEW DELHI

Australian pace legend Mitchell Starc made a triumphant return to the cricket pitch, helping the Delhi Capitals secure a historic seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals. After missing the first half of the season due to shoulder and elbow injuries, Starc’s comeback provided the spark Delhi needed to snap their recent losing streak.

The left-arm bowler admitted to feeling some rust after nearly three months away from competitive action. Having not bowled to a batter since February, Starc noted that the lightning-fast pace of T20 cricket was a jump from the Test matches he is used to. “It’s nice to get some miles on the legs,” Starc said, expressing relief at finally being back in the thick of the action.

Starc proved his worth immediately by taking crucial wickets in the final overs, restricting Rajasthan to 225 runs. His experience helped stall their momentum just as they looked to post an unreachable score. Delhi’s batters then took over, completing the highest successful run-chase in the team’s history with an over to spare. Starc described the batting performance as a “near-perfect chase,” praising his teammates for their clinical execution.

With this victory, the Delhi Capitals have found fresh energy as the tournament enters its most critical phase. For Starc, the focus is now on staying healthy and building momentum. By taking things one game at a time, he hopes to lead Delhi’s bowling attack toward a successful playoff run in this new month of competition.

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Cityhilights
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