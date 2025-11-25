Kant swron in as 53rd CJI

NEW DELHI:

Justice Surya Kant took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday, succeeding Justice BR Gavai, and marking the beginning of his nearly 15th month tenure.

President Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Surya Kant at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Justice Kant was born on February 10, 1962 in Hisar, Haryana. He studied law at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak and began practising in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1985. Over time, he served as Advocate General of Haryana, and in 2001, he was designated a Senior Advocate at the age of 39.

In 2004, he was appointed a judge of the Punjab & Haryana High Court. Later he became the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on 3 October 2018.The move stirred some controversy, because Justice AK Goel had reportedly disagreed with the Collegium’s decision. Despite this, the Collegium proceeded, citing the importance of balanced representation from different high courts.

In 2019, he was elevated to the Supreme Court, with the Collegium emphasising that his appointment would help ensure that all high courts are adequately represented at the highest level.

He has been a two-term member of the Governing Body of National Legal Services Authority, and is presently a member of various Committees of Indian Law Institute – a deemed university under the aegis of the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, were among the dignitaries in attendance at the oath taking ceremony.