Special prayers offered seeking to see DK Shivakumar as CM

Ramanagara

Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in his home district have performed special prayers, urging the Congress high command to appoint him as Karnataka’s next Chief Minister. The event took place on Monday at the Jalasiddeshwara Swamy Temple in Bilagumba village of Ramanagara taluk.

Shivakumar’s followers organised a special puja and anna dasoha, saying he has diligently fulfilled all responsibilities assigned to him as Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President. They noted that he works tirelessly for the party and has always stood by the Congress during difficult times, earning the reputation of the party’s “trouble-shooter”. Supporters insisted that his dedication should be recognised by making him Chief Minister.

Youth Congress leader Sunil said Shivakumar has built the party brick by brick despite numerous challenges. He argued that it is unfair for someone else to enjoy power while Shivakumar toils for the organisation. He urged Rahul Gandhi to intervene immediately and honour the commitment made to Shivakumar.

Block Congress President and Ramanagara Urban Development Authority Chairman A.B. Chetan Kumar said Shivakumar has served the Congress for over 40 years and played a crucial role in bringing the party back to power. He said the high command must reward his hard work.

Another youth leader, Santosh, said Siddaramaiah is respected statewide, but leaders must keep their promises. He expressed confidence that the high command will not sideline Shivakumar. Citing party tradition of appointing KPCC presidents as Chief Ministers, he said Shivakumar deserves the position for his contribution during the elections.

Local leaders, elected representatives, and residents participated in the ceremony.