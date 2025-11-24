Borders may change, Sindh may return to India: Rajnath

Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change, says the Defence Minister.

Delhi

The Sindh region may not be with India today, but borders can change and the region may return to India, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Addressing an event in the national capital on Sunday, Singh said, “…Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again…”

The Sindh province, the area near the Indus River, went to Pakistan following Partition in 1947, and the Sindhi people who lived in that region came to India.

The Minister further said Sindhi Hindus, especially from the generation of leaders like LK Advani, have never accepted the separation of Sindh region from India.

“I’d also like to mention that Lal Krishna Advani wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven’t accepted the separation of Sindh from India,” he said.

“Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus consider the Indus River sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca. This is Advani ji’s quote,” he added.

“Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours,” the Defence Minister added.

‘PoK will merge with India peacefully’

At an interaction with the Indian community in Morocco on September 22 this year, Rajnath Singh stated that he was confident of India getting back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) without taking any aggressive steps, as the people in PoK have been demanding freedom from the occupiers.

“PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering,” he had stated.

“I was addressing the Indian Army at a programme in Kashmir Valley five years ago, I had then said that we will not need to attack and capture PoK, it is anyway ours; PoK itself will say, ‘Main bhi Bharat Hoon’. That day will come,” he stated after certain people remarked that the Central government had ‘missed the chance’ to capture PoK during Operation Sindoor on May 7.