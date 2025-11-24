AI must translate into global good: PM Mod

G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for strict restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in deepfakes, crime, and terror activities.

Addressing the third session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, he highlighted the need for a global compact on AI to prevent misuse. Making a strong pitch for critical technologies to be ‘human-centric’, instead of ‘finance-centric’, the PM said, “It should be based on core principles of human oversight, safety by design and transparency,” he said.

He furter said technology applications should be ‘global’ rather than ‘national’, and based on ‘open source’ rather than ‘exclusive models’.

“This vision has been integrated into India’s technology ecosystem, and the same has resulted in significant benefits, be it in space applications, AI or digital payments, where it is a world leader,” the PM added.

PM attends IBSA Leaders’ Meet

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Leaders’ Meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Modi affirmed India’s commitment to deepening cooperation within the trilateral forum, which focuses on promoting South-South cooperation, pushing for reforms in global governance systems and enhancing collaboration among developing nations.