Vijayendra meets Shah amid K’taka political tensions

Bengaluru

As leadership tensions continue in Karnataka politics, BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. The meeting comes at a time when the ruling Congress party in Karnataka is facing internal chair disputes.

After the meeting, Vijayendra shared details on social media platform X. He said he congratulated Amit Shah for the NDA alliance’s victory in the Bihar elections. He praised Shah’s leadership, calling his election strategy a major reason for the NDA’s historic success.

In his post, Vijayendra described Amit Shah as an inspiring leader for BJP workers across the country. He said Shah has strong organizational skills and clear political vision. He also mentioned that the Bihar election results are being seen as an important sign for future national politics.

During the meeting, Vijayendra gave Amit Shah information about the current political situation in Karnataka. He spoke about recent developments, internal party plans, and future strategies for strengthening the BJP organization in the state. He added that Shah gave necessary guidance to speed up party activities and improve coordination at the ground level.

This meeting has gained attention because it happened while debates over leadership positions and power-sharing were going on in Karnataka. Political observers believe this interaction shows that the BJP central leadership is closely watching the situation in the state.

Though no official statement was released by Amit Shah’s office, sources said the discussion focused on both organization building and upcoming political challenges. Vijayendra said he felt motivated after the meeting and assured party workers that stronger steps would be taken to expand the party’s influence across Karnataka in the coming months.