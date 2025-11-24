Srinivas B V gets grand Bengaluru welcome

Bengaluru

Newly appointed AICC Secretary and Gujarat in charge, Shri Srinivas B V, received a huge and warm welcome in Bengaluru during his first visit after taking charge of his new role.

He arrived at Kempegowda International Airport, where thousands of Congress workers, Youth Congress members, NSUI students, and supporters gathered to greet him with slogans and party flags. The airport area witnessed an energetic atmosphere as cheers filled the air and workers stood in long lines to welcome their leader.

After the airport reception, a large bike and car rally was organized by party workers to escort him to the KPCC office. The rally moved through major roads of the city and continued for several kilometers, with people standing along the route to shower flowers and offer greetings.

At the KPCC office, senior leaders, party office bearers, and workers welcomed him and expressed confidence in his leadership abilities and organizational strength.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Srinivas B V thanked everyone for their love and support and said he was deeply touched by the reception in Bengaluru. He assured that he will work hard to strengthen the Congress organization in Gujarat and build strong connections with party workers at all levels.

Many workers said his appointment has brought new energy and confidence into the party and they are hopeful about the future under his guidance.

The grand welcome showed the strong bond between him and the Karnataka Congress family, as thousands stood united, promising continued support and cooperation while he carries forward his new responsibility in strengthening the party across Gujarat and preparing for future political challenges ahead soon.