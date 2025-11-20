Thursday, November 20, 2025
Punjab Dengue Surge Raises Serious Cover-Up Claims

Punjab is facing a fast-spreading dengue outbreak, with the worst impact reported in the southern districts. Internal sources in the health system say many dengue deaths are occurring but are not being officially recorded. Several health workers claim the provincial authorities are downplaying the situation by underreporting cases and hiding the true number of deaths.

Multan and Faisalabad are currently facing the most alarming rise in dengue infections. This sharp increase clearly contradicts earlier claims by the health department that the situation was “fully under control.” Medical teams in South Punjab say dengue-positive cases have increased almost ten times in just a few weeks.

Doctors and public-health specialists allege that several dengue-related deaths took place in major government hospitals in Multan. However, staff responsible for reporting these deaths were reportedly told not to enter them into the dengue dashboard. Health experts also say district commissioners and district health officials are pressuring field teams to hide both deaths and rising positivity rates.

A recent case involving a young guard, Mohammad Imran, has raised serious concerns. His crucial NS1 test was sent on the ninth day of fever, even though WHO guidelines say the test’s accuracy drops sharply after the seventh day. Later tests confirmed dengue, but Imran died from severe internal bleeding after his platelet count fell dangerously low.

Hospitals in Multan, including Nishtar Hospital, are overcrowded, forcing doctors to shift patients to general wards. The Dengue Expert Advisory Group has warned the government about major failures in prevention and urged immediate action.

