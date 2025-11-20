New Consulates Strengthen Bilateral India-Russia Partnership

EAM S. Jaishankar opened two new Indian Consulates in Russia, saying they will boost trade, technology cooperation, tourism and cultural ties between the two nations

Moscow

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the launch of two new Indian Consulates General in Russia marks a major step in strengthening relations between the two countries. The new offices, opened in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, are expected to support trade, technology links and cultural engagement.

At the inauguration ceremony, Jaishankar said the Indian government had worked steadily for months to make the consulates operational at the earliest possible time. He thanked the Russian government for its full support, especially Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and the regional administrations of Tatarstan and Sverdlovsk Oblast. Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and officials from both regions also attended the event.

Jaishankar said Yekaterinburg holds strong industrial value for Russia and is often called the country’s third capital. The area is an important centre for heavy engineering, defence production, gem cutting, chemicals, metallurgy and medical equipment. It also hosts the INNOPROM international economic forum, which attracts businesses from many countries. The minister said the new consulate would help Indian and Russian industries work together more easily in areas such as technology, science and manufacturing.

He said Kazan is a major, diverse Russian city linking Asia, known for oil, industry and manufacturing. The new consulate will aid culture, students and tourism. He added that both missions will strengthen services, boost trade and deepen long-term India-Russia cooperation across economic, cultural and academic fields.