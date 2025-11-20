Corpus fund of ₹1 cr will be set up in KSPCB: CM

An award will be instituted in the name of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, who passed away recently

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that a corpus fund of ₹1 crore would be set up in Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the KSPCB, he said that programmes would be organised every year from the interest earned from this deposit. An award would be instituted in the name of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, who passed away recently, and five environmentalists would be awarded annually.

He appealed to the citizens to join hands with the government to make Bengaluru plastic-free by 2030. “Bengaluru city alone generates 900 tonnes of plastic. It can become plastic-free only if only through public awareness and people join hands with the government,” the CM said.

He said that Bengaluru was often criticised as a garbage city, but the government’s goal was to make it garbage-free.

Waste segregation

“People should separate wet and dry waste. Industrialists must ensure that industrial waste does not harm the environment; it is their responsibility,” the CM said.

According to a Central report, 131 cities in India had pollution levels beyond the permissible limits of which four — Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Davanagere and Kalaburagi — are in Karnataka. “This is a matter of concern. Bengaluru may soon become a city unfit for living if this continues,” he said.Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said that with the KSPCB celebrating its 50th anniversary, it should make a commitment to make 50 wards in Bengaluru free of single-use plastic and citizens should cooperate in this effort.

