Trump warns of harsh US sanctions on nations trading with Russia

Washington

US President Donald Trump issued one of his strongest warnings yet against countries maintaining economic ties with Russia, declaring that any nation “doing business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned.” His remarks come as the administration and Republican lawmakers accelerate efforts to impose sweeping penalties on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Trump said he supported congressional efforts to introduce tough new measures. “They’re passing legislation… very tough sanctioning… on any country doing business with Russia. They may add Iran to that… I suggested it,” he noted, reiterating that the United States is prepared to tighten pressure significantly.

The administration has already imposed steep tariffs on several nations, including a 50% tariff on India, with a 25% levy on purchases of Russian energy. In Congress, Senator Lindsey Graham has proposed an unprecedented 500% tariff on secondary purchases and reselling of Russian oil. The bill, enjoying near-unanimous backing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, aims to cut off revenue streams that indirectly fuel Russia’s war efforts.

Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal’s bipartisan Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 seeks to target countries that continue buying discounted Russian oil and gas, arguing that such purchases help sustain President Vladimir Putin’s military campaign. With 85 Senate cosponsors, the bill has strong momentum.

The lawmakers have insisted that aggressive tariffs on nations like China, India and Brazil are essential to ending the conflict, calling them the “ultimate hammer” needed to weaken Russia’s war machine.