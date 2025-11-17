Monday, November 17, 2025
Disability rights advocate Alice Wong dies at 51

SAN FRANCISCO

Alice Wong, a prominent disability rights activist and acclaimed author, has died at 51. Wong passed away at a San Francisco hospital due to an infection, her close friend Sandy Ho confirmed. A trailblazer in disability justice, Wong amplified the voices of people with disabilities through her writing, advocacy and the influential Disability Visibility Project.

Born to Hong Kong immigrants and living with muscular dystrophy, she used a powered wheelchair and breathing device throughout her life. Wong’s memoir Year of the Tiger and her broader body of work celebrated autonomy, community living and authentic storytelling within marginalized disability communities.

