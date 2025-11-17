Su-30MKI and Rafale Jets Begin Joint Missions as India and France Launch Exercise Garuda 25

Indian and French air forces begin Exercise Garuda 25, boosting interoperability, strategic coordination, and defence cooperation.

Paris

The skies over France roared on Monday as Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI fighters and French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft took flight together, marking the start of coordinated aerial missions under the bilateral Exercise Garuda 25. The 8th edition of the air exercise is being held at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France from November 16 to 27.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Air Force wrote, Exercise Garuda takes off. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft soared into the skies, commencing coordinated missions as part of the bilateral air exercise. The engagement reinforces strong interoperability and deep defence cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Exercise Garuda has long been a key pillar of India-France defence ties, offering both nations’ air forces an opportunity to improve combat readiness, tactical coordination, and mutual understanding of operational procedures. This year’s edition focuses on enhancing interoperability, sharing best practices, and deepening strategic cooperation.

The IAF has deployed its Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets for the exercise, supported by the C-17 Globemaster III for strategic airlift operations during induction and de-induction phases. Additionally, the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft is extending the operational range and endurance of participating fighters, enabling longer and more complex mission profiles.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that such exercises not only build operational synergy but also reinforce India’s commitment to strengthening global defence partnerships. The presence of Indian aircraft in French airspace highlights the growing trust and technological alignment between the two nations, especially as both operate Rafale fighters.