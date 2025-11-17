Air India resumes Delhi–Shanghai flights after 6 years

Air India restores direct Delhi–Shanghai flights, strengthening India-China connectivity for business, education, healthcare, and cultural exchanges.

New Delhi





Air India on Monday announced the resumption of non-stop flights between New Delhi and Shanghai starting February 1, 2026, marking the airline’s long-awaited return to mainland China after nearly six years. The move follows recent diplomatic breakthroughs between India and China, enabling air links that were suspended in early 2020 due to the pandemic. Subject to regulatory approvals, the airline also intends to launch non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026, further expanding its international network.

The Delhi–Shanghai route will operate four times a week using Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which offers 18 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class. Shanghai becomes the 48th international destination served by the Air India group, which continues to fly more international passengers than any other Indian carrier.

Campbell Wilson, Air India’s CEO & Managing Director, described the reinstated service as a symbol of renewed connectivity between two historic nations. The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses, he said. Wilson added that the flights would support opportunities across sectors including business, trade, healthcare, education, and culture, backed by Air India’s signature Indian hospitality.

Air India first began flying nonstop to mainland China in October 2000. The reinstated service is expected to significantly enhance bilateral movement, especially in fast-growing sectors like pharmaceuticals, technology, and higher education. Bookings for the Delhi–Shanghai service are now open across all channels, the airline confirmed.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has also expanded its China operations, launching daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Guangzhou. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the new route strengthens the airline’s footprint in China after the successful revival of its Kolkata–Guangzhou service.