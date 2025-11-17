Monday, November 17, 2025
Business

Govt warns mobile industries against IMEI tampering

IMEI TAMPERING PENALTIES

Mumbai

The Government of India on Monday issued a stern advisory to mobile handset manufacturers, importers, brand owners, and resellers, stressing strict adherence to mandatory International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) registration and warning of serious legal action against any form of IMEI tampering. The caution comes from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which reiterated that the recently enacted Telecommunications Act, 2023 introduces stringent provisions to protect telecom security and curb the circulation of counterfeit and tampered devices.

According to the DoT, Section 42(3)(c) of the Act explicitly prohibits tampering with telecommunication identifiers, including IMEI numbers. Further, Section 42(3)(f) makes it an offence to willfully possess any device—such as mobile phones, modems, modules, or SIM boxes—knowing that it carries unauthorized or altered identifiers.

Violators face harsh penalties, including imprisonment for up to three years, fines reaching ₹50 lakh, or both. The offences are classified as cognizable and non-bailable under Section 42(7), meaning arrests can be made without a warrant. Those aiding or abetting such crimes are subject to the same punishment under Section 42(6).

To strengthen digital security, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024 mandate that all manufacturers register IMEI numbers of every device—whether for sale, testing, research, or development—on the Device Setu (ICDR) portal before their first commercial use. Importers must do the same before bringing any IMEI-bearing equipment into the country.

The government emphasized that telecommunication devices form the backbone of India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. Ensuring secure, authentic, and traceable IMEI records is essential not just for consumer safety, but also for national security, crime prevention, and maintaining trust in India’s telecom infrastructure.

