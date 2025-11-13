Sports Dept offers incentives, award schemes for athletes

Schemes aims at recognizing and supporting athletes who have excelled at different levels of competition



Chitradurga

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has announced that applications are now open for various sports-related incentive and award schemes aimed at recognizing and supporting athletes who have excelled at different levels of competition.

According to the department, athletes from Karnataka who have participated or won medals at national or international levels during 2023 and 2024 are eligible to apply for the Cash Award Incentive Scheme. Similarly, under the Educational Fee Reimbursement Scheme, sportspersons pursuing PUC, degree, postgraduate, or professional courses who have represented the state or won medals in national or international events can seek reimbursement of academic fees.

For school-level athletes, the Sports Scholarship Scheme for 2024–25 offers scholarships to students from Class 6 to Class 10 who have secured first place in state-level tournaments or have represented the state and won medals in official national-level competitions.

In addition to these incentive programs, the department has also invited nominations for prestigious state-level awards. These include the Ekalavya Award for athletes who have demonstrated exceptional performance, the Lifetime Achievement Award for veteran coaches who have contributed significantly to sports development, the Karnataka Kreeda Ratna Award for achievers in rural and traditional sports, and the Karnataka Kreeda Poshaka Award for institutions promoting sports in the state.

Eligible sportspersons can submit their applications online through the official Seva Sindhu portal at https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in before December 3, as per the notification issued by the Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.