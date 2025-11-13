Friday, November 14, 2025
HomeStateMin plans upgrade of Murugamalla Dargah amid sanitation concerns
State

Min plans upgrade of Murugamalla Dargah amid sanitation concerns

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
108


Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur district in-charge minister Dr. A.K. Ramachandran has announced plans to upgrade the historic Hazrat Ammazan Bawajan Dargah at Murugamalla village in Chintamani taluk to international standards. The decision aims to promote the spiritual and cultural significance of the site while improving infrastructure and facilities for devotees.

During discussions about the development of the Dargah, M.C. Sudhakar pledged to allocate several crores of rupees for the state’s overall progress, ensuring that such religious landmarks receive the attention they deserve. However, the current condition of the Dargah premises paints a concerning picture of neglect and poor maintenance.

Despite being a major spiritual destination visited by hundreds of devotees daily, garbage is reportedly piled up across the Dargah grounds. The foul stench of waste has made it difficult for devotees and locals to move around the area comfortably. Many visitors have expressed frustration that such an important holy place is being allowed to deteriorate due to the lack of proper sanitation.

Residents have raised health concerns, fearing that the unhygienic conditions could lead to the spread of diseases. The issue has drawn criticism towards Waqf Board officials, who have allegedly failed to maintain cleanliness and order despite repeated complaints from the public.

Minister Ramachandran’s initiative to transform the Dargah into a world-class religious center has been welcomed by devotees, who hope that the development project will also address long-standing issues of waste management, hygiene, and infrastructure. Locals urge the authorities to take immediate steps to restore the sanctity and cleanliness of the Murugamalla Dargah, ensuring it remains a revered and healthy space for all visitors.

Previous article
5 arrested for temple hundi thefts, booty seized
Next article
Sports Dept offers incentives, award schemes for athletes
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.