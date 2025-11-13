5 arrested for temple hundi thefts, booty seized



Bangarpet

In a major operation, the Bangarpet police have arrested five individuals involved in a series of temple hundi thefts in the taluk.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh (35), Soma (25), Venkatappa (62), Murugesh (26), and Muniyappa (28). The gang was reportedly targeting temples located in rural and isolated areas, stealing donation boxes meant for religious offerings.

During the operation, police recovered ₹31,800 in cash, 16 silver and brass plates, eight bullets, three two-wheelers used in the crimes, and a horse allegedly utilized by the thieves for transportation. The recovery of such a diverse range of items has drawn attention to the unusual methods employed by the gang.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had been conducting these thefts over the past few months. They would visit temples during late-night hours, break open the hundis, and flee with the collected donations and other valuable temple property. The temple committees had raised repeated complaints following several incidents of missing hundi money, prompting the police to intensify surveillance and deploy special teams.

After gathering crucial leads, the police were able to track down the suspects and apprehend them. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to their involvement in multiple thefts. They were later produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

The Bangarpet Police have been commended by local residents and devotees for their swift and effective action. Authorities have also urged temple administrations to strengthen security arrangements and install CCTV cameras to prevent such incidents in the future.