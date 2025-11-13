Midnight thefts rock Gandhi Circle, med stores main target



Hoskote

A series of thefts occurred in Gandhi Circle, leaving several shop owners in distress after burglars broke into multiple stores and escaped with cash and goods worth over ₹1.5 lakh. The incidents have raised serious concerns over night-time security in the area, with victims alleging negligence on the part of local police.

According to reports, thieves first targeted Madhu Medical and General Store, located in Gandhi Circle. They broke into the shop around midnight and made away with a bundle of cigarettes worth ₹80,000 and ₹70,000 in cash. The burglars then proceeded to Maruti Medical, situated opposite the police station along the Hoskote–Chintamani state highway, where they stole ₹1,000 in cash and Horlicks and Boost bottles worth several thousand rupees.

The thieves didn’t stop there — they also attempted to break into the Manjunatha Provision Store next door. They managed to break the lock but were unable to open the door and fled the scene.

The thefts came to light the following morning when the shop owners arrived to open their stores and discovered the damage. One of the affected shopkeepers immediately approached the Nandagudi Police Station to lodge a complaint. However, the complainant has alleged that the police failed to register the case promptly, causing further frustration among local traders.

Residents and business owners in the area have expressed anger over the rising incidents of thefts and the alleged lack of vigilance, especially given that one of the stores targeted is located right opposite a police station. They have demanded an immediate investigation, stronger night patrols, and swift action to apprehend the culprits responsible for the series of burglaries.