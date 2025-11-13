‘Officials should stay at HQ even during public holidays’



Chitradurga

Deputy Commissioner (DC) T. Venkatesh has issued strict instructions to district and taluk-level officials, directing them to be present at their respective headquarters at all times, including on public holidays. The directive aims to ensure better administrative coordination and immediate response to public needs.

According to the DC, during surprise inspections conducted at both district and taluk levels, it was found that some officers were absent from their headquarters without prior permission. This lack of presence, he noted, hampers the smooth functioning of government offices and delays public service delivery.

Venkatesh emphasized that all officers must strictly adhere to the rule of remaining at their assigned headquarters unless there are unavoidable circumstances such as official work elsewhere or urgent personal matters. In such cases, officers are required to obtain prior approval from the Deputy Commissioner before leaving their station.

He further warned that any official found violating these instructions would face disciplinary action. The circular, serves as a formal reminder to ensure accountability and efficiency within the district administration.

The DC’s directive underlines the administration’s commitment to maintaining a strong on-ground presence of officials, especially during emergencies or when public services are required without delay. The move is expected to improve the district’s governance standards and reinforce discipline among the government staff across Chitradurga and its taluks.