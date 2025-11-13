K’taka Min propose saints’ names for 4 rly stations



Recommendation sent to Union Home Ministry to name Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar, and Sooragondanakoppa (Shivamogga district) station after revered saints, who made outstanding contributions to state’s religious and social life



Bengaluru

In a move aimed at celebrating Karnataka’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy, Minister for Infrastructure Development MB Patil has recommended the renaming of four railway stations in Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar, and Sooragondanakoppa (Shivamogga district) after revered saints who have made outstanding contributions to the state’s religious and social life.

In a formal communication to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Minister proposed that the Vijayapura Railway Station be renamed Jnanayogi Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji Railway Station, the Belagavi Station as Sri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station, the Bidar Station as Channabasava Pattaddevaru Railway Station, and the Sooragondanakoppa Station as Bhayagada Railway Station.

Patil stated that the initiative seeks to honour saints whose teachings and social reforms have left an enduring mark on Karnataka’s history. He added that the recommendations were made after considering the regional significance and deep public reverence for these spiritual leaders.

The proposal, forwarded through the Infrastructure Development Department, awaits approval from the Union Home Ministry, which is responsible for final authorization of railway station name changes. Once cleared, the renaming will be officially notified in the Gazette of India.

All four railway stations fall under the Hubballi Division of the South Western Railway. The Minister expressed hope that the proposal would be approved promptly, emphasizing that renaming these stations would serve as a symbolic gesture of respect toward the saints who have played vital roles in shaping Karnataka’s spiritual and cultural identity.

The move has been widely welcomed by followers of the respective saints, who view it as a long-overdue recognition of their enduring influence and contributions to society.