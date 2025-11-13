Friday, November 14, 2025
HomeStateK’taka Min propose saints’ names for 4 rly stations
State

K’taka Min propose saints’ names for 4 rly stations

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
134


Recommendation sent to Union Home Ministry to name Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar, and Sooragondanakoppa (Shivamogga district) station after revered saints, who made outstanding contributions to state’s religious and social life


Bengaluru

In a move aimed at celebrating Karnataka’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy, Minister for Infrastructure Development MB Patil has recommended the renaming of four railway stations in Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar, and Sooragondanakoppa (Shivamogga district) after revered saints who have made outstanding contributions to the state’s religious and social life.

In a formal communication to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Minister proposed that the Vijayapura Railway Station be renamed Jnanayogi Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji Railway Station, the Belagavi Station as Sri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station, the Bidar Station as Channabasava Pattaddevaru Railway Station, and the Sooragondanakoppa Station as Bhayagada Railway Station.

Patil stated that the initiative seeks to honour saints whose teachings and social reforms have left an enduring mark on Karnataka’s history. He added that the recommendations were made after considering the regional significance and deep public reverence for these spiritual leaders.

The proposal, forwarded through the Infrastructure Development Department, awaits approval from the Union Home Ministry, which is responsible for final authorization of railway station name changes. Once cleared, the renaming will be officially notified in the Gazette of India.

All four railway stations fall under the Hubballi Division of the South Western Railway. The Minister expressed hope that the proposal would be approved promptly, emphasizing that renaming these stations would serve as a symbolic gesture of respect toward the saints who have played vital roles in shaping Karnataka’s spiritual and cultural identity.

The move has been widely welcomed by followers of the respective saints, who view it as a long-overdue recognition of their enduring influence and contributions to society.

Previous article
Celebrate cooperative week with festive spirit: G.T. Deve Gowda
Next article
‘Officials should stay at HQ even during public holidays’
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.