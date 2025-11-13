Celebrate cooperative week with festive spirit: G.T. Deve Gowda

BENGALURU

Chamundeshwari MLA and State Cooperative Federation President G.T. Deve Gowda urged citizens to celebrate the 72nd All India Cooperative Week from November 14 to 20 like a festival, highlighting the cooperative sector’s vital role in social and economic growth.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Gowda announced that the week-long celebration will begin at Palace Grounds on November 14, inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The event, organized by the Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, will focus on promoting digitalization to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability in cooperatives.

On the same occasion, the Chief Minister will also unveil a bronze statue of late B.S. Vishwanath, a pioneer of the cooperative movement, in front of the Cooperative Mahamandal.

The celebration will feature themed events across the state — from Raichur to Chamarajanagar — covering topics like cooperative education, rural development, youth empowerment, women’s entrepreneurship, and innovative business models.

Gowda noted that Karnataka has 47,000 active cooperative societies with 2.72 crore members, while the country has over 8.5 lakh cooperatives serving 31 crore members. These societies, he said, play a major role in poverty reduction, women’s empowerment, and rural employment.

He added that the government aims to disburse ₹27,000 crore in crop loans to 36 lakh farmers this year and expand the Yashaswini Health Protection Scheme to 41 lakh cooperative members.

Encouraging youth and women to join cooperatives, Gowda said the sector continues to be the backbone of India’s rural economy and a symbol of collective progress.