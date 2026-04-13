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Out-of-Control Nandini Vehicle Overturns Near Yelahanka, Milk Spills on Road

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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CH NEWS
BENGALURU

An out-of-control Nandini dairy transport vehicle overturned near Yelahanka in the early hours of Monday, leading to milk and curd packets being scattered across the road and causing temporary disruption in the area.

The incident occurred between 3 am and 4 am when the vehicle, loaded with dairy products, was en route from Yelahanka towards Chikkaballapur. According to initial reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it overturning on the roadside.

Following the accident, several packets of milk and curd were seen strewn across the road, leading to considerable wastage. The spill also created a brief obstruction for early morning commuters, though the situation was later brought under control.

Authorities were alerted soon after the mishap, and necessary steps were taken to clear the road and restore normal traffic movement. No major injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which markets dairy products under the Nandini brand, confirmed the details and clarified the liability in such cases. They stated that these transport vehicles operate under a tender-based system.

As per existing norms, financial losses resulting from accidents are not borne directly by KMF. Instead, the responsibility lies with the contractors or vehicle owners who have secured the transport tender, and they are required to cover the damages arising from such incidents.

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