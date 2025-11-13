Ex-MLA accuses DC of corruption; announces ‘Jail Bharo’ stir

Ramanagara

Former MLA A Manjunath has levelled serious allegations against Bengaluru South District Deputy Commissioner Yashwanth, accusing him of corruption, misuse of authority, and illegal acquisition of land in Bidadi under benami names.

Speaking at a press conference held in Byramangala, Bidadi taluk, on Thursday, Manjunath announced that a Jail Bharo protest will soon be organized against the Deputy Commissioner’s actions. He also stated that formal complaints will be submitted to the Governor, the Chief Secretary of the State Government, and the Lokayukta seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Manjunath alleged that under the Bidadi Smart City project, the Deputy Commissioner had acquired 300 to 400 acres of land using intermediaries and agents. We have documentary evidence of these illegal transactions, and even the agents are openly discussing their involvement, he claimed. The former MLA accused the officer of acting in an autocratic manner and not discharging his duties in a transparent or accountable way.

He further pointed out that the DC had issued notices to farmers affected by the land acquisition process on November 6, giving them only three days’ notice instead of the standard seven days. These notices were circulated on WhatsApp groups of local officials, which itself shows the irregular procedure followed by the administration, he said.

For the past eight months, farmers of Byramangala village have been protesting against the Bidadi project, alleging that their grievances have gone unheard. Manjunath also accused the Deputy Commissioner of filing cases against 25 farmers, including women, for participating in peaceful protests. He demanded immediate withdrawal of these cases and a fair hearing for the affected farmers, warning that if the government fails to act, an intensified agitation will follow.