Children’s Day celebration to promote ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’

Chitradurga

A district-level Children’s Day celebration will be held on Friday, November 14, at 11 a.m. in the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Chitradurga. The event is being organized under the slogan Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) with the joint collaboration of several departments and agencies.

The celebration is being coordinated by the Directorate of Child Protection, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Legal Services Authority, Women and Child Development Department, Police Department, School Education and Pre-University Departments, Health and Family Welfare Department, District Women Empowerment Unit, and District Child Protection Unit.

Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, M. Vijay, will inaugurate the event, while Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh will preside over the function. The chief guests will include Dr. Aakash, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat; Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, Superintendent of Police; K.H. Vijaykumar, Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development Department; Dr. Renu Prasad, District Health and Family Welfare Officer; K. Thimmaiah, Deputy Director of the Pre-University Education Department; M.R. Manjunath, Deputy Director of the School Education Department; and P. Sheila, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee.

Dr. Naveen Maskal from All India Radio will participate as a resource person. As part of the celebration, meritorious students who scored the highest marks in SSLC and PUC examinations, along with winners of various competitions held in connection with Children’s Day, will be felicitated and awarded during the program. The event aims to highlight the importance of protecting children’s rights, promoting girl child education, and encouraging students’ overall development through recognition and appreciation.