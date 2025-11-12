‘Land worth Rs 10 cr cleared off encroachment’

BENGALURU

The Bengaluru South City Corporation conducted an encroachment clearance operation in the Uttarahalli Sub-Division at Arehalli Village under the limits of the Uttarahalli Ward.

Based on a public complaint submitted to the Karnataka Lokayukta, it was found that unauthorized sheds had been constructed on Survey Nos 2, 6/2, and 4, covering an area of approximately 6,000 square feet along the 2nd and 3rd Main Roads in Uttarahalli ward, thereby encroaching upon public road space.

Pursuant to the directions issued by the Hon’ble Lokayukta, the City Corporation undertook a clearance drive to remove the identified encroachments. During the operation, the illegal structures erected across the public road were demolished, thereby restoring unhindered access for public use.

Approximately 6,000 square feet of land worth around Rs 10 crore has been reclaimed by the City Corporation.

Further legal action will be initiated against the individuals responsible for the encroachment as per applicable provisions.The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer of the concerned division.