India has long history of fanaticism, mass genocide: CT Ravi

BENGALURU

Former BJP National General Secretary and MLC CT Ravi on Wednesday said that India has a very long history of fanaticism and mass genocide.

Speaking to the media, he said that the ‘Mapla rebellion’ took place during the British rule. This was in Malabar of Kerala and the victims of the genocide were Hindus. There was a big genocide in West Bengal in the name of direct action. What happened in the name of the Rajya Sabha movement after Independence was also a genocide.

He said that the family of today’s AICC president was also a victim. He had to lose his mother and sister. He reminded that thousands of bomb blasts had taken place across the country since independence. Of these, 90% were terrorists inspired by Islamic ideology; 10% were terrorists inspired by Mao and Karl Marx ideology. The purpose of all this was to create violence, genocide, and fear. It was part of a conspiracy to subjugate India through that fear.

They used to say the poor and uneducated would soon fall into the terrorist network. If Bin Laden were to be born, he would own thousands of crores of rupees. Not a silver spoon; he had enough wealth to eat from a gold spoon studded with diamonds. Yet he became a terrorist, Ravi said.

“None of the suspected terrorists, who have been arrested now are illiterate. Most of them are doctors, some are engineers and some come from rich family backgrounds. Why did they become terrorists? What is the software that creates terrorists?” he asked.

“There is no religious freedom like in India. Even a Ganesha procession has to be held in fear. However, Eid Milad has never been held here in fear,” he said and asked how they feel about planting bombs. “Islam does not accept killing innocent people; I noticed a cleric’s statement yesterday that those who kill like this are not true Muslims. If his statement is true, then all these people are doing terrorism to spread Islam; which Islam is true,” Ravi asked.