Thursday, November 6, 2025
HomeStateTankers Dump Chemical Wastewater into Kunchiganahalli Farmlands
State

Tankers Dump Chemical Wastewater into Kunchiganahalli Farmlands

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
34

Vigilant villagers spotted tankers dumping contaminated water in open fields, recorded videos, confronted drivers, and demanded explanations about the source and purpose of the chemical-laden discharge

Chitradurga

An alarming environmental violation has surfaced near Kunchiganahalli in Chitradurga, where tanker lorries were found dumping chemically mixed wastewater onto fertile agricultural lands. The act has sparked outrage among local residents and raised serious concerns about the long-term impact on soil health, water safety, and crop yield.

Vigilant villagers noticed the tankers unloading contaminated water in open fields. Acting swiftly, they recorded videos of the incident and confronted the tanker drivers, demanding to know the source and purpose of the chemical-laden discharge.

According to locals, this is not an isolated occurrence. For several days, tankers have reportedly been parking near the Jai Hind Hotel and the Ashok Leyland garage close to Kunchiganahalli, unloading industrial wastewater believed to have been transported from nearby industrial zones. Residents allege that the dumping has been taking place during late hours to avoid detection.

Villagers fear that continuous exposure to such toxic waste could render the land infertile and contaminate groundwater sources that serve nearby communities. “Our crops are at risk, and the water we use for drinking and irrigation could soon become unsafe,” said a concerned farmer.

Environmental activists have demanded that authorities identify the industries responsible and initiate strict legal action against them. They have also called for immediate soil and water testing to assess the level of contamination.

Local residents have urged the Chitradurga district administration and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to intervene urgently and implement preventive measures to stop further dumping, ensuring protection of both the local environment and the livelihoods dependent on it.

Previous article
MLA B.N. Ravikumar Inspects Flooded Road and Addresses Public Grievances
Next article
Farmers Protest Demanding Crop Insurance Release and Curbs on Mining Trucks
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.