Tankers Dump Chemical Wastewater into Kunchiganahalli Farmlands

Chitradurga

An alarming environmental violation has surfaced near Kunchiganahalli in Chitradurga, where tanker lorries were found dumping chemically mixed wastewater onto fertile agricultural lands. The act has sparked outrage among local residents and raised serious concerns about the long-term impact on soil health, water safety, and crop yield.

Vigilant villagers noticed the tankers unloading contaminated water in open fields. Acting swiftly, they recorded videos of the incident and confronted the tanker drivers, demanding to know the source and purpose of the chemical-laden discharge.

According to locals, this is not an isolated occurrence. For several days, tankers have reportedly been parking near the Jai Hind Hotel and the Ashok Leyland garage close to Kunchiganahalli, unloading industrial wastewater believed to have been transported from nearby industrial zones. Residents allege that the dumping has been taking place during late hours to avoid detection.

Villagers fear that continuous exposure to such toxic waste could render the land infertile and contaminate groundwater sources that serve nearby communities. “Our crops are at risk, and the water we use for drinking and irrigation could soon become unsafe,” said a concerned farmer.

Environmental activists have demanded that authorities identify the industries responsible and initiate strict legal action against them. They have also called for immediate soil and water testing to assess the level of contamination.

Local residents have urged the Chitradurga district administration and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to intervene urgently and implement preventive measures to stop further dumping, ensuring protection of both the local environment and the livelihoods dependent on it.