MLA B.N. Ravikumar Inspects Flooded Road and Addresses Public Grievances

Residents raise concerns over road dust, poor power supply, and waterlogging

Shidlaghatta

MLA B.N. Ravikumar visited Shidlaghatta to inspect the site of the recent robbery and later reviewed ongoing civic issues in nearby areas. During his visit, he assessed the condition of a flood-affected road that has made it difficult for farmers to access surrounding fields and gardens. Locals said the persistent waterlogging has severely hampered agricultural and dairy farming activities in the region.

The MLA observed that water flowing from Kodi was draining wastefully towards Andhra Pradesh and urged authorities to take measures to control the flow. Referring to a Prajavani newspaper report published on October 24, he instructed officials to explore constructing a culvert to block the water channel without disrupting local traffic and to later build a permanent bridge to prevent flooding.

Residents also complained that road development work underway from Sadali Cross to S. Devaganahalli has generated excessive dust, which is damaging nearby crops and gardens. Commuters too are facing difficulties due to the ongoing construction activities.

Mr. Ravikumar directed Public Works Department officials to instruct contractors to take preventive steps to reduce dust pollution and ensure smoother progress of road work.

In addition, locals raised concerns about poor electricity connections in the Hakkipikki Colony of Sadali village and other nearby government-provided residential sites. The MLA assured that the issue would be addressed in coordination with BESCOM officials to restore reliable power supply.

Officials from the Public Works, Minor Irrigation, BESCOM, and Revenue Departments—including Tadur Raghu, Thyagaraj, Avulareddy, Gangadhar, and Anjinappa—were present during the inspection, along with local residents who appreciated the MLA’s prompt attention to their grievances.