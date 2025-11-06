Mysuru’s child nutrition centre lies neglected: Chairman Kosumbe

Mysuru

Karnataka State Child Rights Commission Chairman Shashidhar Kosumbe has strongly criticized the poor condition of the Malnourished Children Recovery Centre (MRC) at Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru, calling it a shameful reflection of official negligence.

During an inspection on Wednesday, Kosumbe expressed shock over the lack of facilities and management at the centre. “It is surprising that such poor conditions exist in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district. The officials here have completely failed to use the available resources properly,” he said.

The Chairman revealed that while 91 severely malnourished children have been identified across Mysuru district, not one child has been admitted to the recovery centre. “All ten beds are lying empty, and there isn’t even stock of basic food grains or pulses in the kitchen. This is unacceptable,” he added.

Comparing Mysuru’s centre to his home district, he remarked, “Even the Bidar MRC functions much better. I came with hope but left disappointed.”

Kosumbe inspected the centre along with the District Health Officer (DHO) and senior hospital staff. He directed them to immediately take corrective steps and submit a detailed report within three days.

“The officials must bring all 91 malnourished children to the centre for treatment and nutrition rehabilitation,” he said. “Their parents can stay with them and will receive ₹308 per day under the MGNREGA scheme until the children recover.”

Condemning the indifference of officials, Kosumbe warned that if they fail to act, the Commission will recommend stern action to the State Government.

He also expressed concern over the lack of cleanliness in the paediatric ward and instructed staff to maintain strict hygiene for the safety of infants and malnourished children.

“This negligence towards vulnerable children cannot continue,” he said firmly.