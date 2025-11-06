Experts Warn Heat Waves Threaten Human Health

Mysuru

Heat waves and rising global temperatures are expected to cause more health problems in the coming years, warned Dr. Jon Samseth, President of the Scientific Committee on Problems of the Environment (SCOPE), Netherlands.

Speaking at the International Conference on Heat and Heatwave Trends and Their Health Implications in the Global South, organized by JSS Science and Technology University in Mysuru on Thursday, Dr. Samseth said that India, particularly Karnataka, is already witnessing alarming changes. “Mysuru, once known for its pleasant weather, now faces summer highs above 40°C,” he noted.

He explained that increasing heat has led to water shortages, crop loss, vector-borne diseases, and even mental health stress. “Heat waves are no longer rare events—they are now constant threats to our environment, economy, and health systems,” he added.

According to reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), heat waves are becoming more frequent, longer, and more intense, especially across South and Southeast Asia. Nearly five lakh people die every year worldwide due to heat-related illnesses. The elderly, children, outdoor laborers, and the urban poor are among the most vulnerable.

Dr. Samseth also warned that major cities such as Delhi, Karachi, and Dhaka are turning into “urban heat islands,” reaching temperatures close to the limits of human survival.

Highlighting SCOPE’s contributions, he said the organization works closely with policymakers by translating complex environmental data into practical strategies. Their workshops on issues like soil carbon management and climate risk in South Asia have shaped resilience plans and supported global environmental policy.

He urged the conference to become a platform for collective action, stressing that scientific awareness must lead to building heat-resilient communities. “We must act with science and compassion to protect our future,” he concluded.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath inaugurated the event, with several national and international experts participating.