Thursday, November 6, 2025
State

SSLC exam overhaul marks step toward balanced education

Under the revised system, students will complete 12 short tests and 48 projects yearly, with averages determining internal marks for overall scores

Bengaluru

Education experts have hailed the Karnataka government’s recent decision to consider internal assessment marks while determining the final results of SSLC (Class 10) examinations, calling it a progressive and student-friendly reform aimed at promoting balanced learning.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Vidyavachaspathi Santosh Bharathi Guruji said education should not be confined to textbook learning or exam-based scoring but should aim to draw out each student’s hidden potential. “True education lies in recognizing individual differences and nurturing talent accordingly,” he emphasized.

According to the revised system, internal evaluation will now include four short tests and eight project works per subject. Over the academic year, a student will take part in 12 short tests and 48 project activities. The average of these will determine internal marks, which will contribute to the student’s overall score.

Experts pointed out that most states in India, following CBSE and ICSE patterns, already consider internal marks, with a minimum of 33% required for passing. Karnataka’s move to align with this system, they said, would relieve lakhs of students from unnecessary academic pressure and ensure that no student faces failure or emotional distress due to one final exam.

“This approach will not compromise academic quality but will, in fact, encourage holistic evaluation,” said education expert Dr. H. S. Ganesh Bhat. The decision, they noted, reflects a more inclusive and compassionate vision for school education.

The press meet was attended by Dr. H. S. Ganesh Bhat, D. Shashikumar, CAMS General Secretary, B. K. Venkatesh, Principal of Anupama Vidyamandira, and Kannada Dindima Foundation members Naveen Hegde and Somashekar Karajol.

They collectively lauded the Education Minister for introducing a reform that balances fairness, quality, and empathy in student evaluation.

