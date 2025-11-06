Divine Chariot Arrival

Businessman donates silver chariot worth ₹2 crore





Subrahmanya

A magnificent silver chariot worth ₹2 crore, donated by the family of Kurunji Dr. Renuka Prasad from Sulya, has reached the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple. The grand chariot, about 18 feet long and crowned with a golden urn, was crafted under the guidance of Rajagopala Acharya and Lakshminarayana Acharya.

The chariot procession began on November 4, traveling through several towns and villages with great enthusiasm before arriving at Sullia on Tuesday. From there, it proceeded to Kukke Subrahmanya on November 5, where it was warmly welcomed by temple priests and devotees with special pujas and homas.

Temple board president, Tantridhari pandits, and officials from the Muzrai Department took part in the ceremonial welcome. The official dedication ceremony of the chariot will take place on November 10, featuring special pujas, rituals, and religious programs.

The arrival celebration saw participation from the donor’s family, chariot makers, staff and students of Sullia KVG Educational Institution, and hundreds of devotees.

Coinciding with this event, the Goota Puja of the renowned Champa Shashti Jatra Mahotsava began on Wednesday, the Kartik Purnima day. Led by priest Madhusudan Kalluraya, the rituals included traditional prayers, purification ceremonies, and peg installation on the chariots by the Malekudiya community.

These ceremonies mark the spiritual beginning of the Champa Shashti Fair, bringing together tradition, devotion, and community spirit in the holy town of Subrahmanya.