High Court’s last warning in Udupi elephant dispute

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forestshas ordered her transfer to Sri Krishna Mutt, which is being challenged by Hirekal Math that has cared for Subhadra for 26 years.

Udupi

Karnataka High Court has granted a final opportunity to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt to file its objections in the ongoing dispute over the ownership of the female elephant, Subhadra. The dispute is between Hirekal Math of Honnalli in Davanagere district and Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, with the latter being directed to transfer Subhadra to Sri Krishna Mutt by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) on September 10, 2025.

The petition, filed by M.P.M. Channabasayya representing Hirekal Math, argues that the math has cared for Subhadra for 26 years. Despite her wounds not healing earlier, Subhadra was shifted to an elephant camp and later handed over to Hirekal Math. The PCCF’s order to transfer her to Sri Krishna Mutt has been challenged by the petitioner.

During the hearing before Justice Suraj Govindaraj’s single-judge bench, the petitioner’s counsel highlighted that a six-member veterinary team examined Subhadra and confirmed her health. Sri Krishna Mutt’s counsel requested additional time to file objections, which was granted by the court.

The Karnataka High Court’s decision sets the stage for a conclusive hearing in the dispute over Subhadra’s ownership, with both parties expected to present their cases in detail.

