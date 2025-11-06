Thursday, November 6, 2025
Farmers Protest Demanding Crop Insurance Release and Curbs on Mining Trucks

Farmers said August rains and cloudy weather damaged Chitradurga onion crops, urging Karnataka government to release compensation like Andhra Pradesh’s relief model

Chitradurga

Farmers staged a protest in Chitradurga demanding the immediate release of crop insurance compensation and strict action to control the movement of mining lorries in the region.

The protest was organised by the district unit of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and the Bhimasamudra village branch. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner urging prompt government intervention.

Farmers highlighted that heavy rainfall and cloudy weather conditions during August had severely damaged onion crops across several parts of Chitradurga district. Citing the Andhra Pradesh government’s relief model, they demanded that the Karnataka government release compensation funds without further delay to support the affected farmers.

Protesters also expressed concern over the increasing number of mining trucks operating in the area, alleging that their movement is damaging rural roads and posing safety risks to villagers. They urged authorities to impose strict regulations to prevent further inconvenience and ensure the welfare of local farming communities.

