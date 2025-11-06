Folk Music Mirrors Our Culture and Way of Life: Bevoor Ramayya

Cultural Folk Heritage

Kengeri:

Folk singer from Akashvani and Doordarshan, Bevoor Ramayya, said that folk music and art reflect our culture and traditions while teaching us the essence of our way of life.

He was speaking after inaugurating the IQAC Arpith Mahotsav 2025 organised at Sheshadripuram Academy of Business Studies College in Kengeri.

Ramayya said that the art, culture, and folk traditions of our land’s glorious past serve as an inspiration for today’s generation. “Only folk traditions have the power to keep our culture alive. Students must imbibe these values to foster love for our nation and language,” he advised.

Principal of Sheshadripuram Academy of Business Studies, Dr. Jayaram, said that folk traditions are symbols of Indian culture and urged every student to work towards preserving and promoting the land, language, and heritage.

Around 350 students from 32 different pre-university colleges participated in the event.

Those present included Dr. Jayaram, Principal of Sheshadripuram Academy of Business Studies, Dr. Manjunath, Principal of the Pre-University College, programme coordinators Shivakumar C.S., Prof. Lakshmi S., IQAC coordinator Dr. Roopashree U., and faculty members Dr. Shobha and Dr. Sowmya D.S., among others.