Farmers Protest in Ramanagara Over GBIT Land Compensation

Ramanagara

Farmers staged a protest by blocking the road in front of the District Collector’s office on Thursday, demanding that all farmers be allowed to participate in the meeting being held at the District Collector’s office to determine the compensation rate for the land to be acquired for the Greater Bangalore Integrated Suburban (GBIT) project to be built in Bidadi Hobli of the taluk.

District Collector Yashwant V. Gurukar has held a meeting with landowners under the project scope being implemented by the Greater Bangalore Development Authority (GBDA).

Along with the farmers from the project area, farmers opposing the project also gathered in front of the DC office to participate in the meeting. The police then said that the meeting will be held in phases. Therefore, only the specified landowners will be allowed to attend the meeting.

The farmers, who opposed it, insisted that everyone should be allowed to go. Then a verbal altercation took place between the farmers and the police. The farmers, who did not agree with the police, sat on the road and protested. They shouted slogans against the government and the District Collector. Slogans like “Our land is our right” rang out.