Ukrainian troops should surrender to save themselves: Russia

MOSCOW

Russia on Wednesday claimed that Ukrainian troops fighting in the eastern cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk were surrounded and urged them to surrender, warning they had “no chance of survival” if they continued to resist.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, its forces have almost encircled Pokrovsk, known to Russia as Krasnoarmeysk, and control large areas of Kupiansk. Both cities have faced months of intense fighting as Moscow pushes to capture the Donbas region, a major industrial hub of Ukraine.

Pokrovsk, often called the “gateway to Donetsk,” has been a key target since 2024. Russia has shifted tactics from frontal assaults to pincer movements supported by small, mobile units and drones that disrupt Ukrainian logistics and communications. Military analysts say this has created “grey zones” where neither side has full control but where Ukraine struggles to defend effectively.

The ministry contradicted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent statement that only 60 Russian soldiers were in Kupiansk, claiming instead that Ukrainian units were trapped in “cauldrons” and facing rapid deterioration.

Nearly four years into the war, Russia now claims control over more than 19% of Ukraine, roughly 116,000 square kilometres. Ukrainian and Western sources acknowledge Russian advances but dispute Moscow’s figures, saying its territorial gains this year total around 3,400 square kilometres.

The escalating battles in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk underline Russia’s broader strategy to dominate eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv continues to fight with Western support and vows not to surrender any territory.