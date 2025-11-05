Russia working on new gen nuk-powered cruise missiles: Putin

MOSCOW

Russia has started developing a new generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles that will be faster and more advanced than previous models, President Vladimir Putin announced during an awards ceremony for weapons developers at the Kremlin.

Putin said the new missiles would travel “more than three times the speed of sound” and could eventually reach hypersonic speeds. He emphasized that Russia’s plans to modernize its military and strengthen its defence capabilities are progressing as planned. The President also confirmed that the Avangard strategic missile system has entered combat duty, and mass production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system has begun.

Putin awarded state honours to scientists behind the nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and the Poseidon underwater drone, calling their work “of historic significance” for Russia and the entire 21st century. He noted that the Burevestnik has outperformed all known missile systems globally in terms of flight range.

According to Putin, a NATO vessel was present in the testing area during the Burevestnik’s most recent trial on October 21, but Moscow chose not to interfere. Russia has also tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone and launched the Khabarovsk, a new submarine designed to carry these weapons.

The Poseidon can travel at great depths, move faster than modern torpedoes, and cover intercontinental distances. Both the Burevestnik and Poseidon were first introduced by Putin in 2018, with successful tests reported in 2023. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to resume nuclear testing, citing similar activities by other countries.