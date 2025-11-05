Democrats rack up big wins in first Trump-era vote

The wins reflect voter frustration with Trump’s early presidency, increased trust in Democrats, and California redistricting favoring their congressional prospects

Washington

Democrats won major victories in the first elections since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, capturing key races in New York, Virginia, and New Jersey. The results gave the party new energy after months of internal struggle and defeat.

In New York City, 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, made history by becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor. His victory marked a major milestone and signaled growing support for progressive politics. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, 46, won the governor’s race, while Mikie Sherrill, 53, claimed victory in New Jersey—both with strong leads.

The wins are seen as a reflection of voter frustration with Trump’s first nine months in office and renewed faith in Democratic leadership. In California, voters also approved a redistricting plan favoring Democrats, potentially reshaping the battle for control of Congress next year.

Mamdani’s campaign, inspired by figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, focused on affordability and social programs such as free childcare and frozen rents. His rise came despite criticism from former governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent but lost. Mamdani declared, “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

Meanwhile, Spanberger and Sherrill, both moderates, appealed to centrists by emphasizing stability over partisanship. Republicans struggled to distance themselves from Trump while retaining his base.

Analysts say the results may reshape Democratic strategy heading into 2026, highlighting the growing divide between progressives and moderates—but uniting them in opposition to Trump’s policies.

BOX

Mamdani vows to counter politics of division

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani wasted no time calling out President Donald Trump, formally kicking off the battle that will likely define relations between the 34-year-old mayor and the president whose celebrity is tied to the city.

During his victory speech on Tuesday night, he said he would enter City Hall with a firm plan to counter the politics of division and cronyism that helped elevate him to the White House.

Mamdani, speaking to supporters in Brooklyn after a decisive victory over former governor Andrew Cuomo, said, “The New York had shown it would be the “light” in a “moment of political darkness”.

Mamdani, who will be the city’s first Muslim mayor, said. “No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.”

BOXXX

Historic firsts

Zohran Mamdani will be New York City’s first Muslim mayor and the first South Asian to hold the office. Spanberger will become Virginia’s first female governor and Sherrill will become New Jersey’s first female Democratic governor. Democrat Ghazala Hashmi, projected to be Virginia’s lieutenant governor, will become the first Muslim woman elected statewide.

Test for Trump

The elections were seen as the first major electoral tests of Donald Trump’s second presidency. In a social media post tonight, he blamed GOP losses on the government shutdown, now officially the longest in history, and his absence from the ballot.