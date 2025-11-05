Over 1,900 lecturers await pending evaluation payment

Bengaluru

More than 1,900 pre-university lecturers in Karnataka are yet to receive their honorarium for evaluating II PU examination papers for the 2025–26 academic year. The Karnataka Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association revealed that the government still owes around ₹13.5 crore in dues.

Association President Ningegowda A.H. stated that lecturers have not been compensated despite repeated appeals. “The government must release the payment for 1,908 evaluators. We will submit letters to the Deputy Commissioners of all 31 districts on November 7, urging immediate action,” he said. If the issue remains unresolved, the Association plans to hold a one-day protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru within 20 days.

Ningegowda criticised the education department for implementing major decisions without consulting lecturers or principals. He highlighted that conducting three rounds of PU-II exams in June—while simultaneously promoting a new batch from PU-I—has created additional workload and pressure on teachers.

He added that lecturers must now handle extra classes for the new academic batch while managing exam duties. “No other board, including CBSE, conducts three rounds of exams. Earlier, lecturers had 45 days of summer holidays and 15 days for Dasara, but now there are none,” he lamented. The constant work, he said, has led to growing mental stress among teaching staff across the state.