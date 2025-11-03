Border truce: Thailand, Cambodia start weapon pullback

The move follows last week’s signing of an expanded ceasefire deal in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of US President Donald Trump

BANGKOK

Thailand and Cambodia have begun withdrawing heavy weapons and clearing landmines along their tense border, officials announced on Monday. The move follows last week’s signing of an expanded ceasefire deal in Kuala Lumpur, witnessed by US President Donald Trump. The agreement comes three months after a deadly five-day conflict that left at least 48 people dead and displaced thousands.

According to Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Thailand will not release 18 Cambodian soldiers detained during the fighting or reopen border checkpoints until it confirms that Cambodia is following the terms of the truce. Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, a Thai defense ministry spokesperson, said joint de-mining operations have already begun, with Thailand proposing the removal of mines from 13 areas and Cambodia from one.

The two nations had earlier agreed to withdraw heavy weapons in three phases—starting with rocket systems, then artillery, followed by tanks and armored vehicles. Cambodia’s defense ministry said the first phase, which began on November 1, would take about three weeks to complete.

“We expect the withdrawal of heavy weapons to be concluded by the end of the year,” Surasant said, noting that both sides have also intensified cooperation on border security and transnational crime. Efforts are underway to settle disputed boundary zones through an urgent joint demarcation process.

The latest ceasefire is expected to bring long-term stability after the July border war, the worst fighting between the two neighbors in decades. Both countries have pledged to maintain peace and prevent future escalations.

BOX

Escalation & de-escalation

* The two sides move forward with de-escalation measures after signing a US-brokered ceasefire agreement in Kuala Lumpur last week.

* The truce came three months after a deadly five-day border conflict in July reignited long-standing hostilities.

* The outbreak of violence this time is cited as the deadliest in decades between the two Southeast Asian nations that left at least 48 dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

* The two neighbors outlined a three-phase withdrawal of heavy weapons from border zones—starting first with rocket systems on November 1, followed by artillery, then tanks and armored vehicles.

* Thailand has proposed the clearance of mines in 13 locations, while Cambodia has identified one area for similar action.

* However, Thailand has kept on hold the release of 18 detained Cambodian soldiers and the reopening of border crossings until its confident Cambodia is adhering to the ceasefire agreement.