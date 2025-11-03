Russia, China testing nukes underground and US will too: Trump

‘While other nations keep their programmes quiet, the United States is open about its actions’.

WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump has claimed that several nations, including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan, are secretly testing nuclear weapons, Trump said the United States would also restart its nuclear weapons testing programme after more than 30 years.

He explained that other countries were conducting underground tests, and America could not remain the only nation avoiding them.

“Russia’s testing, China’s testing, and certainly North Korea and Pakistan have been testing,” Trump said. He added that while other nations keep their programmes quiet, the United States is open about its actions. Trump argued that testing was necessary to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the country’s nuclear arsenal.

The President said the US has more nuclear weapons than any other country, claiming it could “blow up the world 150 times.” He mentioned that he had discussed disarmament with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping but maintained that testing was essential to understand how the weapons worked.

Trump also posted on Truth Social that he had directed the Department of War to “start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis” with others. He said the process would begin immediately, referring to Russia’s recent testing plans. Though scientists say computer simulations now make actual testing unnecessary, Trump stressed that America must match its rivals to stay strong.